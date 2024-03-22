New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The BJP on Friday released its fourth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes the parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In Tamil Nadu, Pon V Balaganapathy will contest from Tiruvallur, RC Paul Kanagaraj from Chennai (North), A Ashwathaman from Tiruvannamalai, KP Ramalingam from Namakkal and AP Muruganandam from Tiruppur.

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 12th Roza of Ramzan on March 23 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

The party has decided to field K Vasantharajan from Pollachi, VV Senthilnathan from Karur, P Karthiyayini from Chidambaram (SC), SGM Ramesh from Nagapattinam, M Muruganandam from Thanjavur, Devanathan Yadav from Sivaganga, Raama Sreenivasan from Madurai, Raadhika Sarathkumar from Virudhunagar and B John Pandian from Tenkasi (SC).

According to the list, A Namassivayam will contest the lone seat in the Union Territory of Puducherry for the upcoming polls.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad High Court Declares UP Board of Madrasa Education Act 2004 'Unconstitutional', Directs Yogi Adityanath Government To Frame New Scheme.

The list was released by the National General Secretary, Arun Singh, following the meeting of the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the party on Thursday released a list of nine Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu, fielding former Telangana Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan from Chennai South and Annamalai from Coimbatore.

The AIADMK has chosen Singai G Ramachandran, head of the party's IT wing, as its nominee for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.

The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase on April 19.

During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)