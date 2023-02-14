New Delhi, February 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of three candidates for the Biennial Election to the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh. It also released the list of one candidate for the Biennial Election to the Legislative Council of Telangana.

"Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Committee for elections has approved three names for the upcoming Biennial Election to the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh and one name for the Biennial Election to the Legislative Council of Telangana," an official statement from the party said on Tuesday. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections 2023: BJP Announces Candidates for Four Seats.

Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy has been fielded for the Prakasam Nellore Chittoor Graduates, Nagaruru Raghavendra for Kadapa Anantpur Kurmool Graduates, and PVN Madhav for the Srikakulam Vizianagaram Visakhapatnam Graduates. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections 2023 Schedule: EC Announces Polls on 15 Seats in Telugu States; Check Polling and Result Dates.

The party further said that in Telangana, A Venkata Narayana Reddy's name has been approved for the Mahabubnagar Ranga Reddy Hyderabad Teachers'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)