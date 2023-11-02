New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls.

The party has named 58 candidates in its third list including former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from the Tonk constituency against Congress leader and sitting MLA Sachin Pilot.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: Instead of Answering Questions, TMC MP Walked Out To Divert Attention From Real Issue, Says Panel Chairperson Vinod Sonkar (Watch Video).

Earlier in the 2018 state assembly polls, Sahin Pilot defeated BJP's Yunus Khan, who was a minister in the previous Vasundhara Raje cabinet.

Meanwhile, BJP has again fielded Shankar Lal Sharma from the Dausa constituency, which is currently ruled by Congress's Murali Lal Meena.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2024: NTA Begins Registration Process for Session 1 at jeemain.nta.ac, Know How To Apply.

In 2018, BJP's Shankar Lal Sharma lost to Meena with 48,056 votes.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its second list of 83 candidates.

The BJP's second list has former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje who will contest from Jhalarpatan, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore is also in the fray from Taranagar.

The BJP has fielded Rajyavardhan Rathore, an MP from Jhotwara, while another MP Diya Kumari has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Baba Balaknath will contest from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)