Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) With the BJP sweeping civic polls in Haryana on Wednesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the people have put their stamp of approval on the works and policies of the government, and the "triple engine government" will work at a fast pace to realise the resolve of a "developed Haryana, developed India."

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing State Assembly session, Saini said that the people have put their stamp of approval on the works and policies of the BJP government.

He added that the "triple engine government," a reference to the saffron party being in power at the Centre, in the state, and in the civic bodies, will undertake development at three times the pace to realize the goal of a “Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat.”

According to the results and trends available for the mayoral posts, BJP candidates secured emphatic wins in Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Sonipat, and Panipat, defeating their nearest Congress rivals. The ruling party's candidate was also in a comfortable lead in Yamunanagar.

Haryana Minister Vipul Goel, while speaking in the Assembly, said, “Our mayor candidates have won with a big majority in nine municipal corporations.” Goel also said that the Faridabad mayoral candidate had won by the highest vote margin. He further mentioned, “More than 90 percent of our councillors have won in the polls.”

Before interacting with reporters and making a statement in the Assembly, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed heartfelt thanks to the people of Haryana. He also thanked the State Election Commission for conducting smooth and peaceful elections. He further stated that for non-stop development, the people of the state had given a “third engine” to the urban bodies.

"The results prove that the people of Haryana want development, and they have cast their vote for good governance," Saini said.

Meanwhile, as several party workers reached to congratulate the Chief Minister and other party leaders, Saini met them outside the Assembly complex. Interacting with reporters, Saini said that to realize the goal of a “Viksit Bharat,” urban bodies have a big responsibility and a key role to play.

"I hope that the newly elected urban bodies will accelerate development works, living up to the aspirations and expectations of the people," the Chief Minister said.

"I extend my congratulations to every worker of the BJP whose hard work, along with the blessings of the people of the state, has ensured that the triple engine government has been formed," he added.

Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a developed India by 2047 and that to realize this, urban local bodies will play a strong role. Under Modi's leadership, Haryana and India will become "Viksit," he asserted.

With the BJP's Faridabad mayoral nominee winning by over 3 lakh votes, Saini said, “I especially thank the people of Faridabad for breaking the winning margin record in the country for the mayor's post.”

Replying to questions from reporters, Saini said that senior BJP leader Gian Chand Gupta and workers from Panchkula had come with sweets, and there would be celebrations. He said the BJP always takes every election seriously, "whether it be local body elections, Vidhan Sabha, or Lok Sabha polls."

He added that the people had yet again rejected the Congress and shown them the door. "Congress had already surrendered," he said.

Saini further stated that the BJP government undertakes equitable development without regional bias. "We will fulfill all our promises we made during the elections," he said.

Regarding the BJP's poll promise of providing Rs 2,100 assistance to women under the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana,' Saini said, "It is our guarantee, it is Narendra Modi ji's and the BJP's guarantee, and we will fulfill our guarantee."

