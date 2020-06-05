India News | BJP 'unnecessarily Criticising' Govt's Efforts to Combat COVID-19: Rajasthan Health Min

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday accused opposition BJP leaders of "unnecessarily criticising" the state government's efforts in combating COVID-19 to "polish their politics".

Sharma advised BJP leaders to "look at the facts released by the government of India as the Union health ministry has many times appreciated the work done by Rajasthan for the prevention and treatment of coronavirus."

"Despite the fact that several senior leaders of BJP praise the efforts of the state government in combating the coronavirus pandemic, some of their leaders are unnecessarily criticising the state government just to polish their politics," he said.

The minister said Rajasthan is among the top 10 Indian states in handling the crisis.

"BJP is divided and its leaders are doing petty politics," he said.

Countering Sharma's claim, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said the number of coronavirus cases is rising in the state and the minister should instead focus on improving the situation.

"In rural areas, the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise due to lack of proper screening of migrants," Rathore said.

