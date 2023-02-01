New Delhi, February 1: Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet at 5 pm today for the finalization of the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland, said sources.

The meeting will be chaired by party national president JP Nadda in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting will be held at the party headquarters in Delhi. Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Schedule: Polling and Result Dates Announced by Election Commission, Check Everything Here.

Apart from these, all the members of the Central Election Committee will be present at the meeting. In Meghalaya, BJP will fight at all seats alone and in Nagaland will contest the election in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)l where BJP will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats.

Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2. According to the Election Commission of India, the terms of Nagaland and Meghalaya are coming to an end on March 12 and 15 respectively.

Earlier on January 27, BJP held a CEC meeting in the national capital to finalize the names of the candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections.

After the meeting, BJP announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls, fielding Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. Six of the party's sitting MLAs have not been given tickets for the upcoming polls. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Second List of Five Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will contest the upcoming state assembly polls from the Town Bordowali constituency. Party leaders Anil Baluni and Sambit Patra on Saturday announced the BJP's candidates for the Tripura assembly polls at a press conference in the party headquarters here.

For the first time, 11 women candidates have been given tickets in the state assembly election. Tripura is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2 along with Nagaland and Meghalaya.

