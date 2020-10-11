Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Two bodies were found hanging from a tree here, police said on Saturday.

Brajnarayan Singh, Kanpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) told reporters: "Bodies of a man and a woman aged around 25 or 26 years were found hanging from a tree under the limits of Kotwali police station."

"According to the relatives, they were friends and the man's marriage had been fixed with someone else 10 to 15 days ago and thus relatives said they might have died by suicide. However, we are investigating and are waiting for the post mortem report," he said. (ANI)

