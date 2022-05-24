Jalpaiguri/Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) Bodies of two of the five migrant labourers, who were killed in the collapse of an under-construction tunnel at Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway on May 19, were brought to their village at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday.

Bodies of Jadav Roy and Goutam Roy (both aged 22-23 years) were brought to the village where relatives and friends had gathered to pay their homage. Later in the day the two were cremated at a local crematorium in the presence of a large group of villagers later.

Local BJP MP Dr Jayanta Roy visited the next of kin of the deceased and promised all help.

Roy later told PTI over phone both the bereaved families will receive Rs 3 lakh now and 15 lakh later on and he will ensure the entire compensation amount reached them.

"Both of these youths came from very poor financial backgrounds and had to travel to faraway Jammu in search of jobs. Their parents are shell shocked," he said.

"I had been in touch with the administration of Jammu after getting the news of tunnel collapse," he said.

Roy also met the next of kin of three other migrant labourers from the district who were killed in the mishap - Goutam Roy, Sudhir Roy and Parimal Roy.

"One of them has two small children apart from aged parents and wife, while another has a wife and mother-in-law. We will be by the side of all these families," he said.

The death toll meanwhile rose to reach 10 in the tunnel collapse incident.

