Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Tuesday will hear popular actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea in Mumbai cruise drug case.

Bombay High Court on October 21 said that it would hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26, informed lawyer Satish Maneshinde. "We asked the court that the matter should be heard by video conferencing but the judge refused," added Maneshinde.

Also Read | AY.4: COVID-19 Delta Variant Sub-Lineage Cases Raises Concern in India, Says NCDC Report.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on October 21 met his son Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. According to jail authorities, the accused were not allowed to have visitors earlier in the wake of the COVID-19 but the restrictions were eased starting today. However, only two family members of an inmate are allowed to visit.

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launch on October 28: What We Know So Far.

Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer, who is also lodged in jail, also said that they will move to Bombay High Court today after NDPS rejected their applications. Speaking to ANI, Ali Kasif, Merchant's lawyer said, "We are trying to move the bail application of Arbaaz Merchant in Bombay High Court today. The other two are also likely to move bail applications in the High Court today."

Also, as a part of the investigation, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai office after the probe agency summoned her for questioning in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug case on October 21-22.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)