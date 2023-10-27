New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 12.

The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm. This includes a 15-minute pre-market session, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

Also Read | Draft Report on Bills to Replace Criminal Laws Not Adopted, Committee Likely to Meet on November 6 as Opposition Members Seek Extension.

The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that trading during the 'muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

Market analysts said that Diwali is considered to be the ideal time to start anything new. Investors are said to benefit from trading during this session all through the year.

Also Read | Mukhtar Ansari, Uttar Pradesh Gangster-Politician, Sentenced to 10 Years in Murder Case.

Since the trading window is only open for an hour, markets are known to be volatile. The focus might not be on profitability as much as it might be on the gesture, they added.

Trading would take place across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) in the same time slot.

The exchanges will remain closed on November 14 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)