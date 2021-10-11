Amritsar, Oct 11 (PTI) BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday visited the border areas under the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab and reviewed operational preparedness on the ground.

Singh interacted with jawans and appreciated the challenging operational duties being performed by them, according to an official statement.

He boosted the morale of the troops and conveyed his best wishes to them and their families.

Singh also paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 war at the Fatehpur War Memorial under the Amritsar sector.

