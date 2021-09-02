Ferozepur, Sep 2 (PTI) The BSF sleuths belonging to 136 Battalion foiled a smuggling bid and nabbed a Pakistani national, officials said.

Two packets of heroin were recovered from the accused identified as Irshad, they said.

He got injured in the firing by BSF jawans to thwart the cross-border smuggling attempt early Thursday near a Border Out Post.

Later, two packets of heroin weighing 2.125 kg were also recovered during the search operation.

The BSF jawans belonging to 136 Battalion deputed near BOP Satpal observed some suspicious movement and found three Pakistani intruders were trying to enter inside the Indian Territory.

The BSF troops challenged them to stop their misadventure but when they did not pay heed, the BSF jawans started firing towards that direction following which one of the intruders got injured while two others managed to escape.

Sources said that in the morning, the two Pakistani nationals who had fled, returned in search of their injured partner, following which the BSF jawans fired at them again and they ran away.

Later, during the search operation carried by the BSF jawans, the injured Pakistani national was identified as Irshad.

The intruder suffered a bullet wound on his left thigh and was admitted at the civil hospital in Ferozepur.

