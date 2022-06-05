Jammu, Jun 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said the recent targeted killings in the Union territory are "not only the failure of the system, but also that of the public".

He also said that if one fails to stop the killings, it will be a big shame.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed eight targeted killings since May 1. Three of the victims were off-duty policemen and five were civilians.

Bukhari said his party will do whatever possible to mobilise public support against the murder of innocents, and also urged the government to ensure foolproof security for the minority community and for the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

“We feel it (targeted killings) is not only the failure of the system, but also the failure of the public. If we fail to stop it, there is nothing more shameful than this,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function here to welcome new entrants into the party fold.

Several prominent names, including former Congress leader Bhagat Ram, joined the party in the presence of Bukhari.

On demands of relocation by Kashmiri migrants and Dogra employees working in the valley, Bukhari said it is not a matter of which community or region the victims belong to.

“Innocent killing is like murder of humanity. We strongly condemn such killings and will do whatever possible (to mobilize public support against such incidents). The government should also fulfil its responsibility and ensure foolproof security to vulnerable citizens,” he said, adding “it is not a question about Kashmiri Pandits or Muslims as lives of both are in danger, but since the Kashmiri Pandits are in minority, the fear among them is much more”.

On the upcoming annual Amarnath yatra, the Apni Party chief said it is a historic pilgrimage and was conducted even during the peak period of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990s.

Earlier, he lashed out at the BJP and alleged that all resources of the Union territory were being sold to outsiders.

Bukhari also described senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad as the “tallest leader” of Jammu and Kashmir and said his party will be fortunate if he decides to be a part of it.

