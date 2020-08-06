New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday transferred and posted ten IAS officers in a bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Ankita Mishra Bundela as his secretary.

According to an order issued by the Services Department, G S Meena, a 2001-batch officer who was awaiting posting, will be the new food and civil supplies secretary-cum-commissioner.

Bundela, a 2001-batch IAS officer, will replace Vijay Kumar who has recently been transferred by the central government. In June 2016, Kumar was appointed as the secretary to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Delhi Transport Corporation's (DTC) Managing Director Garima Gupta was transfered and posted as the social welfare secretary. East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Additional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri will be DTC's new MD.

Sudhir Mahajan, a 2005-batch officer, will be posted as special secretary in the Urban Development Department.

The order stated that another IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai has been appointed as the education director and he will continue to hold the additional charge of special health secretary.

