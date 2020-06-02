India News | Bus Services Resume in Gujarat After Almost Two Months

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 2 (ANI): After a gap of almost two months, state transport and city buses resumed operation across the state on Monday across Gujarat.

A city bus service manager told ANI that a fleet of 50 buses started on Tuesday.

"50 city buses started today. 17 passengers are being allowed in our 34-seater buses and 20 passengers in our 40-seater buses," he said while speaking to ANI.

Also, religious places, hotels and restaurants, malls will be allowed to open in the state from June 8 after SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are prepared. (ANI)

