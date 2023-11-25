New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): A bus, carrying 15 to 17 wedding guests, caught fire in the Karnal National Highway on Saturday.

About 15 to 17 people were returning from a wedding in Delhi and heading towards Karnal when the bus caught fire from a suspected short-circuit, the bus driver informed police.

However, owing to the alertness of the driver, all the wedding guests were brought out safely.

Sharing further details of the incident, the bus driver, identified as Pradeep, said the passengers were returning home from a shadi samaroh (wedding ceremony) in Delhi.

On their way back to Karnal, the driver noticed smoke emanating from the bus after which he stopped the vehicle and ensured that the passengers got out safely.

His timely action prevented any loss of lives in the incident, sources said.

After receiving word of the incident, the fire brigade and a police team reached the spot.

However, by the time the firefighters could reach the spot and launch a dousing operation, the bus was entirely gutted, sources said. (ANI)

