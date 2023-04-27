Kolkata, Apr 27 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered an NIA investigation into the violence in Shibpur in Howrah district during Ram Navami celebrations.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed for the transfer of investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the West Bengal Police.

Also Read | UP Nikay Chunav 2023: 86 Candidates Declared Elected Unopposed in Upcoming Municipal Polls.

In the PIL, Adhikari sought an NIA probe into the violence, during which it was alleged that bombs exploded.

The court directed the state police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the central government within two weeks.

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: Indians Evacuated From Sudan Arrive in Delhi, Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' Slogans (Watch Video).

The Centre was directed to send the documents to the NIA thereafter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)