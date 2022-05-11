New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management has advised agencies in Delhi to carry out dense plantations using the Miyawaki technique this year.

Invented by and named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the 'Miyawaki Method' is a unique technique to grow an urban forest.

Also Read | Bihar: 12 Juveniles Escape from Remand Home in Purnea.

The technique involves planting various native species close to each other, which ensures that the plants receive sunlight only from the top, and grow upwards rather than sideways.

It requires a minimum of 20 square feet and the plants grow ten times faster. The forest becomes maintenance-free in three years.

Also Read | Over 800 WhiteHat Jr Employees Resign As Company Ends Work From Home.

The panel said it will monitor the implementation of the annual plantation drive in the capital and asked the agencies to focus on increasing plantations along the central verges and roadsides.

Delhi will plant 31,89,191 saplings this year compared to 26,21,481 last year.

The plantation targets for the year 2022-23 include 6,06,098 trees; 25,69,093 shrubs and around 14,000 bamboos.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)