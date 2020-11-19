Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticised the registration of an FIR against two journalists in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly spreading fake news, saying that cases were being lodged against those exposing criminals.

He alleged that there have been numerous cases of harassment and murder of many journalists under the BJP rule.

Also Read | The Secret: Dare to Dream - Katie Holmes' Romantic Drama Is Releasing in India on November 27.

"A strange game is going on in the state, where criminals are being patronised and cases are being lodged against those exposing them," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

On November 16, the bodies of two minor sisters were retrieved from a pond in Fatehpur and their family alleged rape and demanded a CBI probe while the autopsy report pointed to drowning.

Also Read | Selfie Turns Fatal: Boy From Tamil Nadu Electrocuted While Clicking Picture On Train Engine at Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station.

The two journalists were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups of people through fake news on the drowning of the two sisters in the pond, police had said.

"Due to the deteriorating law and order, women feel demoralised and are being forced to commit suicide. Dalits and women are feeling insecure and are afraid of going out of their homes," the SP president claimed.

He said the SP government in 2016 had launched 1090 Women's Power Line and UP Dial 100 service for women's safety.

"The BJP ruined these services. Its leaders are themselves involved in all the crimes and the BJP government is using all its strength to save them," Yadav alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)