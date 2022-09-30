New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in the West Bengal Central School Service Commission(SSC) scam against 16 accused including former state minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday.

CBI in a statement mentioned that chargesheet has been filed against 16 accused including the then Advisor at West Bengal Central School Service Commission in a case related to SSC Recruitment before the Special CBI Court in Alipore.

The accused in the chargesheet have been identified as Dr Santi Prasad Sinha, then Advisor at West Bengal Central School Service Commission; Samarjit Acharya, then Programme Officer; Prof. Saumitra Sarkar, then Chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission; Ashok Kr Saha, then Assistant Secretary, West Bengal Central School Service Commission; Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly, then President of Adhoc Committee at West Bengal Board of Secondary Education; Dr Partha Chattopadhyay, then Minister in Charge of Department of School Education and Dipankar Ghosh, Subrata Khan, Akshay Moni, Shri Samaresh Mondal, Soumya Kanti Middya, Avijit Dalai, Sukanta Malik, Idrish Ali Molla, Ajit Bar and Forid Hossain Laskar (all illegally appointed candidates).

The said case was registered on the orders of the High Court of Calcutta.

It was alleged that the said accused entered into a conspiracy with one another in order to extend undue advantage in the matter of giving appointments to the unqualified candidates to the posts of Group-C staff at various schools through 3rd RLST (NT), 2016, after the expiry of the panel.

Dr Santi Prasad Sinha, Ashok Kr Saha, Dr Kalyanmoy Gangully and Dr Partha Chattopadhyay, all are presently in judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway to find out if there was a larger conspiracy and the role of other persons is continuing. (ANI)

