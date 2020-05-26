India News | Central Railway Requests Maha Govt to Bring Passengers in Time to Dispatch Rakes in Time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Central Railway has placed sufficient rakes at various stations in Maharashtra but passenger movement is very slow on part of the State government, hence the Railway has requested the government to bring passengers in time in order to dispatch rakes in time, said Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI Sutar said, "We placed sufficient rakes at various stations in Maharashtra but passenger movement is very slow on part of state government. You see first boarding at CSMT is taking place at 12:30. Request state government to bring passengers in time so we can dispatch rakes in time."

He continued saying that with coordination with the State government, Central Railway has planned to run 145 trains today.

"In coordination with the government of Maharashtra, we have planned to run 145 trains today of which we have got 41 Shramik special trains for West Bengal. However, the West Bengal government has raised some issues due to the after-effects of cyclone Amphan. Railways have requested the Nodal Officers of Government of West Bengal and Government of Maharashtra to sort out these issues so that we can plan and schedule these trains on day to day basis," said Sutar. (ANI)

