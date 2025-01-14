New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Central Government through Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified the appointment of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Upadhyaya will succeed Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who is currently serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Case: FIR Registered Against Haryana BJP Chief Mohanlal Badoli, Singer Rocky Mittal for Alleged Gang Rape in Hotel in Kasauli.

On January 7, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, currently serving as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, to the Delhi High Court.

Notification issued in this regards stated that In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi HighCourt.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Releases 3rd List of 16 Candidates, Dharam Pal Lakda Fielded From Mundka; Check Full List.

Justice Upadhyaya completed his law graduation from Lucknow University in 1991 and was enrolled as an Advocate on May 11, 1991. He practiced in civil and constitutional law at the Allahabad High Court. On November 21, 2011, he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court and became a permanent Judge on August 6, 2013. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on July 29, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)