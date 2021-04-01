Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Ministry of Finance sanctioned special assistance of Rs 325 crore to the Uttarakhand government for Kumbh Mela 2021, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's office said on Wednesday.

According to CMO, an amount of Rs 80 crore has also been sanctioned for the restructuring of the water supply scheme of Mussoorie city.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance under the "Special Assistance Scheme to States for Capital Expenditure" sanctioned an amount of Rs 112 crore 50 lakhs to Uttarakhand as the second installment. "Under this, an amount of Rs 675 crore has been released to Uttarakhand so far," the CMO said.

Expressing gratitude to the Centre for the financial approvals, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said, "Uttarakhand is moving towards development with the guidance of the Prime Minister and the support of the Central Government". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)