Raipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 8,257 on Tuesday after 277 people, including 15 BSF personnel, tested positive, while the death toll increased by one to reach 46, an official said.

The day also saw discharge of 267 patients following recovery, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 138 were from Raipur, 20 from Rajnandgaon, 19 from Durg, 18 each from Bilaspur and Bastar, 11 from Narayanpur, eight each from Raigarh and Balodabazar, six each from Surguja and Gariaband, five from Kabirdham, four each from Korba and Mungeli, three each from Balrampur, Jashpur and Dantewada, two from Kanker and one from Jangir- Champa, he said.

"Fifteen personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) are among the new cases detected in Durg. With the latest cases, the overall count of infections in the BSF reached 322 in the state, including one death and 98 having been discharged post recovery," an official said.

"A 63-year-old woman from Durg, who was suffering from stomach cancer for the last two years, was admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on July 26 on testing positive for coronavirus. She died this morning," the health official said.

The state now has 2,772 active cases, as 5,439 people have been discharged after recovery while 46 have died so far, he said.

Chhattisgarh has reported over 5000 cases just in the last one month, he said.

With a totalof 2,504 cases, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,257, new cases 277, deaths 46, discharged 5,439, active cases 2,772, people tested so far 2,97,481. PTI

