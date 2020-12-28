Raipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 2,76,337 on Monday after 1,188 cases were detected, while 26 deaths took the toll to 3,319, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 2,60,056 after 98 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,563 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 12,962 active cases, he added.

"Raipur reported 191 new cases, taking its total count to 52,126, including 709 deaths. Durg saw 112 cases, Bilaspur 86, Korba 76, Raigarh 75 and Balod 65. Of the 26 deaths, eight took place on Monday, 12 on Saturday and six earlier," he added.

With 29,500 samples tested on Monday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 34,27,216.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,76,337, New cases 1,188, Deaths 3,319, Recovered 2,60,056, Active cases 12,962, tests today 29,500 tests so far 34,27,216.

