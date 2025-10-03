New Delhi, October 3: Delhi Police will produce Chaitanyananda Saraswati, originally named Parthasarathy, in court around 2 pm on Friday, and will not seek any further police remand, a source informed. Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police had recovered two fake visiting cards from alleged sexual assaulter, Chaitanyananda Saraswati; one identifying him as a "Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations" and another describing him as a "member of the BRICS Joint Commission and a Special Envoy of India."

He was apprehended from a hotel in Agra in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case involving female students at the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management. DCP South West Amit Goel said that Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who has been accused of molesting 17 students at a Delhi institute, may have lured victims with promises of employment, exploiting his influence. ‘Swami’ Chaitanyanand Saraswati’s 2 Women Associates Arrested in Delhi Management Institute Molestation Case.

Speaking with ANI, DCP South West said that a detailed investigation is underway, and evidence is being gathered against him, divulging that three women, in particular, were close to Chaitanyananda from the beginning, and he may have targeted many more.Chaitanyananda allegedly used an international number for communication, attempting to conceal his identity. He was caught in a hotel where he used his old name to avoid detection.

DCP South West Amit Goel said, "A detailed investigation is currently underway. Evidence is being gathered against him for whatever allegations he is facing. He is being questioned. The 3 women, in particular, were the ones who were with him from the beginning. Their role is being established. He may have lured many of them (the victims) with the promise of a job. He was not using his phone directly. He was using an international number for communication." Vasant Kunj Molestation Case: ‘Swami’ Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused of Sexually Harassing 17 Women Students, Arrested From Agra.

The police have found lewd chats and women's photos on Chaitanyananda's phone, which suggests a pattern of predatory behaviour. According to police, a complaint was received on August 4 at Vasant Kunj North Police Station from an administrator of the Sri Sharda Institute, alleging sexual harassment of female students pursuing PGDM courses under the EWS scholarship scheme.

Police said that during the enquiry, statements of 32 female students were recorded, out of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages, and unwanted physical contact by the accused. Victims further alleged that female faculty and administrators pressured them to comply with the accused's demands.

A case was registered on September 23 under charges of alleged sexual harassment against Chaitanyananda Saraswati. The Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, has already revoked the Powers of Attorney issued to him in 2008.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.