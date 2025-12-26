Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 26 (ANI): Chandigarh Police on Friday busted a gang involved in printing counterfeit currency and arrested five people in connection with the case. Fake currency notes worth Rs 7.70 lakh have been recovered from their possession.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the gang had already printed and circulated counterfeit notes worth crores.

Speaking to ANI, Chandigarh DSP Dhiraj Kumar said that the accused were involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes on a large scale. Acting on specific inputs, the police conducted raids and recovered fake currency worth approximately ₹7.70 lakh from their possession.

He added that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the gang has already supplied counterfeit notes worth several crores in the market, targeting multiple regions, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, and neighbouring areas.

According to the police, the accused have links spread across Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Raids were conducted in these states as well, leading to arrests and the collection of crucial evidence.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the fake currency, identify other members linked to the network and ascertain the extent of its operations, the DSP said.

Chandigarh Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and assured strict action against all those involved.

