Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): YSRTUC (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party Trade Union Congress) State President Punuru Gowtham Reddy strongly condemned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, calling him a "coward who cannot face legal scrutiny" and a "leader misusing state machinery to shut down corruption cases against himself". He said Chandrababu was threatening officials and forcing them to close cases despite clear evidence of wrongdoing.

Gowtham Reddy asserted that YSRCP will pursue legal action against these 'illegal closures', stating that it is unacceptable for anyone to use power to evade accountability. He accused Chandrababu of behaving like a habitual criminal, committing offences and then manipulating systems to cover them up, and even violating Supreme Court directions in the FiberNet case, which he is now seeking to close through the CID.

He questioned, "Why the CID, despite strong evidence, abandoned the investigation and reminded that cases already completed during YS Jagan's tenure were reopened. In contrast, cases directly linked to Chandrababu's signatures were selectively closed."

He reiterated that, "Serious corruption occurred in FiberNet, including blatant violations that benefited Vemuri Hariprasad, who had earlier been punished by a court in an EVM-related case and was even blacklisted. Despite this, Chandrababu brought him into FiberNet operations, facilitated the procurement of 105 substandard items, and enabled irregularities worth Rs. 114 crore". Gowtham Reddy questioned how the case was closed when such grave allegations were still under inquiry.

He declared that Chandrababu, who he claimed repeatedly committed financial misconduct, cannot simply shut down cases against himself and escape justice. He said, "YSRCP will file a protection petition in the High Court and continue the legal fight, confident that neither the High Court nor the Supreme Court will allow such illegal closures."

Earlier, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan expressed shock over the tragic incident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. He had expressed his grief over the lives lost in the accident where the bus carrying pilgrims overturned, and many were injured.

The incident occurred on the Tulasipakala Ghat road in Chintoor mandal, where a private bus fell into a gorge. He stated that the recent news has seriously disturbed him and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. Till now, atleast nine victims have been reported, while seriously injured people are being given medical assistance. He emphasised that the government needs to act promptly to ensure that the wounded receive the best medical treatment. According to the ASR District Collector, the injured were immediately taken to Bhadrachalam Hospital for further care after being rescued. (ANI)

