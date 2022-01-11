New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday said that charge sheets have been filed in all the three FIRs registered against Dasna Devi temple priest Swami Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu women.

A purported video clip of the priest circulating on social media showed him sitting inside the premises of the temple and making obnoxious comments on the relationship of Hindu women with the people of another religion.

The NCW held a hearing in the matter on Tuesday in which Uttar Pradesh DGP, ADG Meerut and SSP Ghaziabad were present in the hearing.

"The officials informed Chairperson Rekha Sharma that charge sheet has been filed in all the 3 FIRs against Yati Narsinghanand & the matter is now before court of law," the NCW tweeted.

The priest was booked by police following a direction from NCW chairperson Sharma in August last year.

Sharma had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to lodge an FIR and arrest the priest.

