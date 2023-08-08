Surat (Gujrat) [India], August 8 (ANI): A charitable organization in Surat has taken up the task of crafting exquisite models of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which will be distributed as gifts during the festive season.

Hans Art, an organization dedicated to promoting environmental conservation, has ventured into this endeavour to honour the long-cherished dream of the Ram Mandir and showcase their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Paresh Patel from Hans Art shared his inspiration behind this unique initiative. "Our organization has been actively involved in creating birdhouses and spearheading campaigns to safeguard birds," Patel explained. "We distribute these birdhouses and water pitchers for birds free of cost, as part of our mission to protect our avian friends."

He further expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Modi's dedication and determination in realizing the dream of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "PM Modi made the dream of Ram Mandir a reality," Patel stated with reverence.

"To pay tribute to this historic achievement and align with our ethos of spreading positivity, we have embarked on crafting intricate models of the Ram Temple as special Diwali gifts."

"We are also receiving orders for the same. As of now, we have orders for 300-400 models”, said Patel. (ANI)

