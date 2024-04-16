Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 16 (ANI): A total of 29 Naxals were killed and three security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, which lies in the Bastar region, officials said.

"On April 16, 2024, a joint search team comprising of Kanker DRG and BSF was launched for searching operations in the Chhottebetiya PS limit area in Kanker District," police stated.

They further stated that at around 2 pm in the afternoon, there was an exchange of fire between Naxals and security forces comprising the Binagunda-Koragutta jungles of the Chhottebetiya Police Station area of Kanker District.

"After the encounter, the area was searched and 29 Naxal dead bodies, along with a huge cache of AK 47 rifles, INSAS/SLR/Carbine/.303 rifles and huge quantities of arms ammunition, were recovered from the spot. Three of the jawans were injured in the encounter and their condition is out of danger," it stated.

The police stated that the injured jawans are being airlifted to a higher centre for better treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

