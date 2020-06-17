Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Chhattisgarh CM Urges Nitin Gadkari to Hasten Work of Under-construction National Highways in State

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 05:32 AM IST
India News | Chhattisgarh CM Urges Nitin Gadkari to Hasten Work of Under-construction National Highways in State

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to increase the speed of construction work in the National Highways under construction in the state of Chhattisgarh.

He also requested the latter to declare Ambikapur-Bhaisamuda-Wadrafnagar-Dhangaon-Bamhani-Renukoot road ( 110 km in Chhattisgarh) and Raigarh-Dharamjaigarh road as National Highway.

The Chief Minister has also requested to issue approval of NHAI soon, for upgrading and widening of National Highway No.149B, Champa-Korba-Katghora Road. In relation to this route, Baghel has written to the Union Minister that assurances were given by you for permission of this route.

This route connects the industrial city of Korba in Chhattisgarh and traffic density on this route is very high. Chief Minister has requested in the letter that soon an NHAI approval should be issued for this route.

Baghel has written in the letter that the construction work of National Highway No. 30 Raipur to Dhamtari Road is being done by NHAI. The work has been started after almost two years of closure, but the progress of work is very slow. He has urged to direct NHAI to increase the progress of work.

Chief Minister has informed in the letter that the condition of National Highway No. 43 Pathalgaon to Kunkuri road is very bad.

This work was started four years ago, but for more than two years this section of 25 km National Highway is in very poor and incomplete condition. The request was made in this regard in the month of October, but the progress of road construction is very slow since October and the work is almost closed from the month of March 2020.

This route passes through the tribal-dominated district Jashpur of Chhattisgarh and connects the state of Jharkhand. Mr. Baghel has requested to issue instructions to complete this work soon.In connection with the route up to Ambikapur-Wadrafnagar Uttar Pradesh border, the Chief Minister has written that the length of Ambikapur-Wadrafnagar road in the tribal majority district of Chhattisgarh state is 110 km. (ANI)

