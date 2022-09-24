Raipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking nod for the setting up of a '2G' (second generation) ethanol refinery in the state, an official said.

In his letter to Shah, who is also chairperson of the Central Region Inter-State Council, Baghel said Chhattisgarh has favourable condition for executing bioethanol projects, the state public relations department official said.

Baghel said, during the council's meeting on August 22, he had urged that a refinery be set up by a Centre-run oil marketing company for lignocellulosic biomass-based bioethanol production under the Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN (Jaiv Indhan-Vatavaran Anukool Fasal Awashesh Nivaran) Yojana'.

The PM JI-VAN scheme is aimed at providing financial support to integrated bio-ethanol projects for setting up second generation (2G) ethanol plants using lignocellulosic biomass and other renewable feedstock.

"Chhattisgarh's estimated annual production of crops, especially paddy, is 137 lakh metric tonnes (Kharif marketing year 2022-23), which is surplus. The condition is completely favourable for setting up lignocellulosic biomass based bioethanol production unit in the state," Baghel said in the letter.

A "strategic partnership" can also be done by the state government's 'gauthans' (cow shelter) and urban bodies to provide lignocellulosic biomass through backward linkage, the letter said.

It would help minimize environmental pollution caused by burning of agricultural residues and ensure better solid waste management in urban areas, the CM said in the letter.

The official said Baghel requested Shah to grant permission for one commercial and one demonstration project through oil marketing companies for ethanol production from surplus paddy, and to issue directives to the concerned authority for setting up 2G ethanol refinery in the state.

