Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and BJP national vice-president Raman Singh on Friday accused the Chhattisgarh government of indulging in corruption in the postings of collectors and SPs like an IPL auction.

Speaking exclusively with ANI in Raipur on Friday, the former CM said "what corruption could be bigger, if there is an auction in the posting of Collector and SP. Like IPL, the posting will be sold for Rs 5 to Rs 10 crore and it becomes a topic of discussion among people in the streets."

Terming the alleged irregularity in selection of candidates in PSC as betrayal with youths, the former CM accused the ruling party of accepting Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore for selection of candidates to the post of deputy collector. People did not raise objections to corruption in coal as well as liquor, but there is massive resentment (against the Congress ruled government here) regarding the irregularity in PSC.

People have lost faith in the state government and miraculous result is going to come (in this election) as there is resentment and anger among public, said the national vice-president of the BJP, adding that only one slogan is circulating in every village of Chhattisgarh that is 'Ab Nai Sahibo Badal Ke Rahibo'.

When asked to comment on Congress's statement that they are not afraid of ED and IT, Raman said that what is the need to fear the central agency and suggested to the ruling party to stop accepting money from corruption in coal and liquor being sold without holograms.

The former CM accused the state government of indulging in corruption worth several crores in custom milling of paddy and recovering Rs 20 per ton from millers. If the state government indulges in corruption openly, then it will attract the action from central agencies.

The central agency has submitted certified documents of 13,000 pages and two IAS officers are languishing in jail for the last seven months and not able to obtain bail, said Raman, adding that properties to the tune of around Rs 150 crore belonging to the accused persons have been seized. (ANI)

