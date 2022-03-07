Raipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the 'Kaushalya Matritva Yojana' and gave away cheques of Rs 5,000 each to five women beneficiaries for safe motherhood at a state-level conference held here on Monday, a day before International Women's Day, an official said.

Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 5000 will be given to women on the birth of second girl child, an official said.

Speaking on the occasion, Baghel said women were lagging men in terms of economic participation, adding that his government had started initiatives like 'Mahila Madai' and had helped women prepare various items at gauthans.

"Now the women of Chhattisgarh will also manufacture paint and produce electricity from cow dung. It will boost the income of women and create employment opportunities. Gauthans are being developed into rural industrial parks. On the occasion of 'Teeja-Pora', the state government has also waived loans of Rs 13 crore of Self-Help Groups and doubled their loan limit through Mahila Kosh," he said.

On the occasion, the chief minister felicitated Anganwadi workers, officials doing excellent work in the direction of women protection under 'Sakhi One Stop Center' and 'Nava Bihan Yojana'.

He also released 'Kanya Vivah Yojana' Coffee Table Book, Sakhi One Stop Center Telephone Directory, and brochures of schemes related to women empowerment.

Baghel visited the stalls put up as part of the four-day-long state-level 'Mahila Madai' organized here, and bought artifacts made up of bell metal, and played the 'turhi' (trumpet), officials said.

