Raipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 90 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.65 per cent, taking the tally to 11,75,957, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,130, an official said.

Also Read | Chandigarh University MMS Case: Indian Army Personnel Posted in Arunachal Pradesh Arrested by Punjab Police Over 'Leaked Objectionable Videos' of Students.

The recovery count rose by 96 and touched 11,61,286, leaving the state with 541 active cases, he said.

Also Read | UPPSC APO Result 2022 Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

"Raipur led with 33 cases, followed by 13 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 12 districts. With 5,454 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,86,07,875," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,957, new cases 90, death toll 14,130, recovered 11,61,286, active cases 541, today tests 5,454, total tests 1,86,07,875.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)