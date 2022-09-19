Raipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 93 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.44 per cent, taking the tally to 11,75,544, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,124, an official said.

Also Read | Cheetahs in India: Previous Attempts To Breed Big Cats, Brought From Abroad, In India Including In Junagadh Zoo Were Unsuccessful, Say Officials.

The recovery count increased by 132 and touched 11,60,807, leaving the state with 613 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Who Will Become Next Congress President? From Ashok Gehlot to Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot, Here's a List of Potential Candidates.

"Raipur led with 17 cases, followed by 15 in Bemetara, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in six districts. With 6,465 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests in the state has reached 1,85,74,875," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,544, new cases 93, death toll 14,124, recovered 11,60,807, active cases 613, today tests 6,465, total tests 1,85,74,875.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)