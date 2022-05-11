Raipur, May 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded six fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,327, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The fresh cases, at a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent, included four infections from Raipur and one each in Bilaspur and Mungeli, he added.

The recovery count increased by seven to touch 11,38,260, leaving the state with 33 active cases, the official said.

With 4,217 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,80,738, he added.

