Seraikela (Jharkhand), Feb 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren announced that a Chhau dance academy will be set up in the state to promote the famous martial dance form.

Chhau dance is a traditional and historic identity of Seraikela-Kharswan district, Soren said while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 220 development projects worth over Rs 334 crores in his home district here on Saturday.

Soren emphasised the need to further strengthen our art and culture inherited from our ancestors.

A Chhau dance academy will soon be established here to promote the dance in the region, which also has immense tourism potential, he said.

The chief minister said his government was committed to develop Jharkhand as an "ideal state", where everyone should be empowered socially, economically and academically without any discrimination.

The aim of the government was to provide due rights with honour and ensure better facilities for education and healthcare and generate employment opportunities for youths, Soren said.

The CM lamented that Jharkhand has rich mineral deposits including coal, iron, copper, gold and uranium but the adivasi-moolvasis were deprived of the benefit.

Of the 220 projects, the CM inaugurated 16 projects and laid the foundation of 204 projects worth Rs 334.12 crores, which included a marine drive over the Kharkhai river.

The marine drive would be developed in such a manner that people would be aware of the tradition, art and culture as well as history of this region, Soren added.

