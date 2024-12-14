New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is set to embark on a four-day official visit to Indonesia from December 15 to 18. This visit is part of ongoing efforts to further consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Indonesia, in line with the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on enhancing Naval Cooperation.

During the visit, the CNS is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with top level Indonesian Government and defence officials including Lt Gen Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (retd), Defence Minister of Indonesia, General Agus Subiyanto, Commander of Indonesian Armed Forces and Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of Indonesian Navy.

The discussions are expected to cover a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, particularly maritime security, joint training initiatives, and exploring avenues for further strengthening the operational collaboration between the two navies.

The visit underscores the strong maritime relations between the two countries conforming to the shared vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo Pacific.

The existing maritime cooperation between the two Navies encompasses a range of activities, including joint exercises, port visits, and training initiatives aimed at building capacity. Currently, the 43rd India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol is underway (10-18 Dec) along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi's engagements in Indonesia are expected to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two navies, ensuring enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest. (ANI)

