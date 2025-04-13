Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Christians in Trichy observed Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week and commemorates Jesus's triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

A holy day in the Christian calendar, Palm Sunday is a significant feast day in Christianity with heartfelt devotion and traditional processions.

This day marks the beginning of Holy Week and commemorates Jesus's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, where followers welcomed him with palm branches, singing "Hosanna". It is celebrated on the Sunday before Easter and is recognised by various Christian denominations. This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 20.

Palm Sunday also marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final stage of the 40-day Lenten season, during which Christians reflect on Christ's suffering, death, and resurrection. This Lenten observance began on Ash Wednesday, March 5, and continues until Easter.

As part of today's observance, special early morning mass was held at the Infant Jesus Shrine in Edamalaipatti Pudur, a prominent church in Trichy.

Following the mass, over 700 devotees, including children, men, and women, participated in a solemn procession through the streets, carrying palm leaves and singing hymns of praise, particularly "Hosanna".

Churches in Kerala's Kottayam filled with devotees celebrated Palm Sunday holding palm leaves.

On this occasion, a devotee said, "Palm Sunday commemorates the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem... We all know how salvation happened in history; we strongly believe that it is through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and Palm Sunday is the beginning of that Passion Week... It is a day that every Christian rejoices, comes to church and celebrates... It is a tribute to an event that happened 2,000 years ago..."

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram, Thomas J Netto, also led the Palm Sunday prayers on the occasion of 'Osana Njayar' on Sunday.

Christians remember Jesus's sacrifice on Palm Sunday. Many celebrate with a special blessing and a procession of palm crosses. This is to remember the palm branches that the Bible says were spread in front of Jesus as he entered Jerusalem. (ANI)

