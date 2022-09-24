New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was declared the overall champions at the end of the five-day national police judo cluster games 2022 on Saturday, an official statement said.

Border guarding forces Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) secured the runner up and second runner up position, respectively.

Lokpal Member Archana Ramasundaram, who officiated as the chief guest of the closing ceremony held at the K D Jadhav Indoor Wrestling stadium in the Indira Gandhi Sports complex, declared the games closed, the statement said.

The tournament, which began on September 19, was organised by the CISF under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board.

More than 40 teams comprising over 1,500 sportspersons and officials participated in the games that had sporting disciplines of judo, wushu, taekwondo, pencak silat, karate, gymnastics and fencing, the statement said.

