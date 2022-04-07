New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): A pregnant woman delivered a baby at the metro station of the national capital on Thursday. A CISF personnel present there helped her to deliver the baby at the platform.

"At around 3.25 pm, a lady passenger, while waiting for the metro at platform no 3 of the Anand Vihar Metro Station, developed labour pain. The CISF personnel deployed there informed about the matter to the shift in charge. A lady constable of the force, Anamika Kumari, was immediately sent to the spot to help the woman deliver the baby," said an official of the force.

Later, the lady and her newborn baby were taken to a hospital after the arrival of the ambulance.

The family of the woman expressed their gratitude to CISF personnel profusely for their prompt response and needful assistance during the critical time. (ANI)

