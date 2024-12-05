New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A civil society group comprising eminent Muslims from India has written to Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, strongly condemning the "mistreatment" of minorities there and urging the Bangladesh authorities to take corrective actions.

The letter, signed by former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, ex-AMU vice chancellor Zamir Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and industrialist Saeed Shervani, said the recent "harsh treatment and victimisation" of minorities in Bangladesh is appalling and of immense concern to Indian Muslims.

"As Muslims we are dismayed and disappointed at such un-Islamic behaviour, patently against the tenets of Islam and the path shown by the Prophet. We truly hope the government of Bangladesh comes down heavily on all communal elements and ensures full security to its Hindu population as well as other minorities," the 'Citizens For Fraternity' group said in its letter.

"We unequivocally condemn it. It is an act of cowardice that projects Islam in a negative light, which stresses the importance of protection of the minorities. Treatment of minorities is the critical test for democracy," the group said.

Minorities should be protected in all societies irrespective of their race or religion, the letter to Yunus dated December 4 said.

"Most distressing is the development that no lawyer is prepared to defend the aggrieved in fear of reprisals from their co-religionists," it said.

If the present Bangladesh government does not curb this deplorable development it would reflect tacit support, the letter said.

South Asia needs to reflect on this sordid development, engulfing the region, it said.

"We must speak out and condemn this violation of human rights and the UN charter of safeguarding the interests of the minorities. We strongly condemn this mistreatment of the minorities and urge the Bangladesh authorities to take immediate and corrective actions," the civil society group said.

The group also wrote to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, strongly condemning the "mistreatment of the minorities" and urged the Bangladesh authorities to take immediate and corrective actions.

