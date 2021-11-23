Betul (MP), Nov 23 (PTI) Apparently upset over missing his school bus, a class 9 student committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

This incident occurred on Monday at Aamdoh village under the Ghodadongri police post, located 40 km away from the Betul district headquarters.

"A 14-year-old boy, who was the student of class 9 in a private school, committed suicide by hanging on Monday," said Ghodadongri police post in charge Ravi Shakya.

He said the boy had left him home for school but missed the bus.

"His family members told the police that he was very punctual about attending his school. He was upset after he missed the bus," the police officer said.

According to his family members, he returned home crying on Monday. He was later found hanging from a tree in the backyard of his house, Shakya said.

The deceased boy's uncle said he was very good in studies.

"He was found hanging from a mango tree in the backyard still wearing his school uniform," he said.

Teenagers sometimes take such extreme steps under pressure from their parents to excel in their studies. Besides, too much exposure to social media may also trigger such tendencies, a child specialist said.

