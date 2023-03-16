Banda (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) A man wanted in many criminal cases and said to be a close aide of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was arrested after an encounter with police in the Mataundh area here on Thursday, officials said.

The man, identified as Waheed Ahmed, sustained a bullet injury in the gunfight and was admitted to a hospital, they said.

Also Read | ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan told reporters here that a joint team of Mataundh police station and Special Operations Group tried to nab Waheed Ahmed near Bhuragarh but he opened fire at the police.

In retaliatory firing, he was injured and subsequently arrested, the police officer said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023-24: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-Led Government Allocates Lion's Share for Welfare Schemes.

Waheed Ahmed is the uncle of Arbaaz, who worked as a shooter for Atiq Ahmed and was killed in an encounter with the police in Prayagraj earlier. Arbaaz was one of the alleged shooters in the murder of Umesh Pal, according to police.

Police said they are looking if Waheed Ahmed had any role in the murder of Pal.

The SP said Waheed Ahmed is a resident of Mardan Naka locality of Banda district and is said to be close to Atiq Ahmed.

Several cases of murder and extortion are registered against him and he carried a reward of RS 50,000 on his arrest, Abhinandan said.

A few days ago, Waheed Ahmed threatened a local businessman and demanded extortion, police said.

Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged in a Gujarat prison. He is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of the then BSP legislator Raju Pal. Atiq was also recently booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)