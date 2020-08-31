New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) A cloud cover and patchy rains are expected to keep the temperatures within comfortable levels in the national capital on Monday, the weather forecast said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read | TNDTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Exams 2020 Results Declared: Check Scores Online at tndte.gov.in.

On and off light rains will continue in the city over the next six days, the Met department said, adding moderate rainfall is likely on Thursday.

Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years, according to an India Meteorological Department data.

Also Read | India Sees Spike of 78,512 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 36 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 64,469.

During this month, the precipitation on August 13 (68.2 mm) and August 20 (54.8 mm) accounted for more than 50 percent of the rains.

The capital had gauged 119.6 mm precipitation in August last year, and 206.5 mm in 2018. It recorded 152.2 mm and 122.1 mm rainfall in August 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The August rainfall in 2015 and 2014 stood at 195.4 mm and 139.1 mm. The rainfall in August 2013 was 321.4 mm.

Overall this year, the city has gauged 555 mm precipitation against the normal of 521.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. PTI GVS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)