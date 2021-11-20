Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) Kannadigas staying in the U.S.A are the "brand ambassadors" of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday, as he appealed to them to convince foreign investors to set up industries in the state.

"Kannadigas in America are the brand ambassadors of Karnataka. You have shown to the world that the people of this state are full of capabilities. All that they need is opportunities," he said while virtually participating in the Karnataka Rajyotsava, organised by the Association of Kannada Koota of America (AKKA).

Bommai said "Your dignified conduct makes us proud. Since your words carry weightage, you should speak to the investors there, inform them about the industrial environment of the state and convince them to invest in Karnataka.”

He assured them that the state government would stand firmly behind them.

The Chief Minister underlined that the Kannadigas need to be financially strong as it enables them make their mother tongue prosperous.

"It is our desire to see that every Kannadiga is financially sound. We are working to provide more job opportunities to Kannadigas through education and training in Kannada,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said the government will abide by the necessary regulations to give preference to Kannadigas in jobs.

Hailing the members of AKKA for organising the Karnataka Rajyotsava or the state foundation celebration, Bommai said Kannada is one of the oldest languages of the world and has a great history.

Kannada, he said, has got classical language status and added that great literatteurs, poets and philosophers have enriched the language and made it 'elegant'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)