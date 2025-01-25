Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the police to take effective action to realize the vision of Nasha Mukti Devbhoomi (drug-free Uttarakhand).

Under the direction of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a special campaign is being run to dispose of narcotics in the state. Under the campaign, on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a program was organized for the disposal of narcotics substances on the basis of the report of IG Garhwal, Chairman of the Drug Disposal Committee.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for R-Day Celebrations; Multiple Road Restrictions, Diversions in Place.

In the presence of the Director General of Police Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who participated virtually in this program, directed the officers present to take more effective action to realize the vision of Nasha Mukti Devbhoomi's vision.

Uttarakhand Police is taking strict action to stop the trend of drug addiction. Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been constituted at the state, district, and police station levels against drug smuggling and sale. By running a special drug-free campaign, the police are taking action against the criminals. The police have also been conducting public awareness programs.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Spiritual Leader Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj's 76th Birthday To Be Celebrated at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Drug Disposal Fortnight was held from January 11 to 25 at the conference organized by the Union Home Minister on drug trafficking and national security. As per the Chief Minister's instructions, action is being taken to dispose of narcotics in the Garhwal and Kumaon Ranges.

The main objective of the disposal of narcotics is to make society aware of the ill effects of drugs. During the action taken against narcotics by Uttarakhand Police, in Kumaon division, 252.934 kg of drugs worth Rs1 crore 15 lakh 88 thousand 150 were seized in the year 2022, 610.80 kg of drugs worth Rs6 crores 82 lakh 18 thousand 315 in the year 2023 and 56.201 kg of drugs and 150 intoxicating pills worth Rs5 crores 43 lakh 33 thousand 25 in the year 2024. Whereas in the Garhwal Range, 605.628 kg of drugs worth Rs2 crore 74 lakh 32 thousand 490 were seized in the year 2022.

In the year 2024-25, 934.323 kg of drugs worth Rs 6 crore, 22 lakh, 90 thousand 928 have been recovered from 501 accused in 496 cases by the Drug Disposal Committee and marked for disposal. After inspection, it will be sent to the Medical Pollution Committee, Roorkee, Haridwar.

Action was taken against 5 criminals under the PIT NDPS Act 1988 against drug smugglers, while the process is going on against 8 others. After conducting a financial investigation of 10 cases of commercial quantity, cases were sent for action to seize/freeze property worth more than Rs3 crore earned from drugs.

He informed that regular meetings of ENCORD committees constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary at the state level and District Magistrate at the district level are being held to prepare an action plan for the prevention of drug abuse. All the stakeholder departments at the state and district level participate in these meetings. Some meetings have been chaired by the Chief Minister himself, and his instructions are being complied with. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)