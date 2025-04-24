A tragic accident claimed the life of 23-year-old Siddhesh Redekar from Kolhapur on Sunday, April 20, as his high-performance sports bike, valued at INR 12 lakh, collided with a car on the Azara-Amboli Highway. Siddhesh, who was returning from Amboli with friends, was wearing a high-tech helmet worth INR 70,000. Despite wearing the protective gear, the impact of the crash left him with fatal head, chest, and hand injuries. A helmet-mounted camera captured the chilling moment when, at around 11:30 AM, Siddhesh's bike, reportedly travelling at 142 km/h, lost control and collided head-on with a vehicle at a dangerous bend in Madyal Phata. Despite immediate attempts by bystanders and his friends to help, Siddhesh was declared dead at the hospital, his life claimed too soon. Siddhesh, a student of architecture with a passion for biking and photography, was returning from Amboli with friends when tragedy struck. Kolhapur: Driver Narrowly Escapes As Iron Rod From Tempo Shatters Car’s Windshield in Maharashtra; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Kolhapur Biker Siddhesh Redkar Dies in Crash, Helmet Cam Captures Horror

INR 12 Lakh Bike, INR 70K Helmet Fail to Save Rider

महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर की सड़क पर रविवार को ऐसा मंजर देखने को मिला, जिसने एक परिवार की दुनिया उजाड़ दी। 12 लाख की स्पोर्ट्स बाइक, 70 हजार का हाईटेक हेलमेट और बाइकिंग के लिए जुनून से भरे 23 साल के सिद्धेश रेडेकर ने शायद कभी नहीं सोचा था कि यह राइड उसकी आखिरी होगी…कोल्हापुर जिले… pic.twitter.com/FJlIU6d1w3 — Punjab Kesari (@punjabkesari) April 21, 2025

